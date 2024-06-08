Northern Trust Corp Has $378.04 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,431,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 866,110 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Kinder Morgan worth $378,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

