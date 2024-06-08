Northern Trust Corp Has $401.15 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,041 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Hess worth $401,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hess alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hess by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. Hess Co. has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.