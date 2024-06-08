Northern Trust Corp Has $794.43 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,742,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $794,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $77.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

