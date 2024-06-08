Northern Trust Corp Has $912.02 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,190,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $912,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

