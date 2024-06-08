Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Elevance Health worth $1,096,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $538.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

