Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,564,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $385,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP opened at $34.63 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock worth $379,707,253 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

