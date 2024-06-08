Northern Trust Corp Purchases 220,344 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $621,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

