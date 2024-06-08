Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $412,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OTIS opened at $98.64 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
