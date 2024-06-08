Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Johnson Controls International worth $381,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

