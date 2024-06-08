Northern Trust Corp Sells 100,720 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,720 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $397,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 55,174 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.