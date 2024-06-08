Northern Trust Corp Sells 101,513 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,513 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $370,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

