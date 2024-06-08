Northern Trust Corp Sells 129,693 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $704,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $200.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

