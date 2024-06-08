Northern Trust Corp Sells 161,611 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $407,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

