Northern Trust Corp Sells 191,281 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,547,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $343,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

