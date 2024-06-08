Northern Trust Corp Sells 305,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,735,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.60% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $939,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 165,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,227,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,551,000 after acquiring an additional 336,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

