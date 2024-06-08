Northern Trust Corp Sells 421,331 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,040,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHW stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

