Northern Trust Corp Sells 456,278 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 456,278 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of State Street worth $322,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get State Street alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.