Northern Trust Corp Sells 531,724 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,508,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 531,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $350,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,482,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 87,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 568,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 169,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corning by 352,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

