Northern Trust Corp Sells 607,093 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,226,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Kroger worth $330,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

