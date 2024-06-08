Northern Trust Corp Sells 923,824 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923,824 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $379,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

