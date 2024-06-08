Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 485,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $416,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

NYSE:FIS opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

