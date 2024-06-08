Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.59% of Nucor worth $680,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,747,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after acquiring an additional 237,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,381,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $160.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.