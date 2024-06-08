Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Extra Space Storage worth $334,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 153.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

