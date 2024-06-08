Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $221.73

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.73 and last traded at $219.21, with a volume of 18850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Nova Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $2,589,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nova by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $15,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

