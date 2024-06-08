ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised ON from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NYSE:ONON opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in ON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

