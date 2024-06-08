ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 748,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,316,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after acquiring an additional 140,822 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

OKE stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.