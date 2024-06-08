OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 16,018.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 57,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE Stock Down 2.1 %

KAR stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

