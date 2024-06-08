Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,420 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS CBOE opened at $172.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $181.40. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

