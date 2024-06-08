Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

