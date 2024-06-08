Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $37,684,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $173.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.36. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.56.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

