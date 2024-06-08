Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,200,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day moving average is $208.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

