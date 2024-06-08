Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVW stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $89.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.