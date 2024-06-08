Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 6.5 %

SLV stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

