Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.04 and a 200-day moving average of $254.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

