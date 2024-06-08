Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,866 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 181,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 81,971 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,196,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after buying an additional 138,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

