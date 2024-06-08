Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,302 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

