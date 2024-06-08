Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 26,776 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 196,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

