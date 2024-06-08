Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in FedEx by 128.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,227,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.57. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $221.20 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

