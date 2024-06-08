Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 497,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $95.43 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.