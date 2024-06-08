Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,487,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $188,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $129,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $112,037,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,353,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

