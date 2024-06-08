Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %
PH stock opened at $516.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $570.15.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
