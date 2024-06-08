Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $29.36 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

