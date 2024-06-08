Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 3,755 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IIF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

