Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 604 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at $718,258,221.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,194 shares of company stock worth $55,938,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.