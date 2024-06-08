Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 8,706 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,510,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

