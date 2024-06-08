Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,342 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 447.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

