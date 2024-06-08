Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $103.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

