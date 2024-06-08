Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

PM opened at $103.61 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

