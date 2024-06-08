Phoenix Gold Fund Limited Sells 107,500 Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$38,334.50.

Phoenix Gold Fund Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 203,000 shares of Cabral Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$67,436.60.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 33,000 shares of Cabral Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$7,260.00.

Cabral Gold Stock Down 4.8 %

Cabral Gold stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 7.14. Cabral Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

