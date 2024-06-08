Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 55,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $10,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $73.20 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.