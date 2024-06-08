Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 55,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $10,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.
Insider Transactions at Donaldson
In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Donaldson Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:DCI opened at $73.20 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.