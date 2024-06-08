Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $11.15 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $107,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.